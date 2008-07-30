Breakfast Jaffalade Recipe

This refreshingly tangy preserve can be stored in a cool dark place for up to a year

Ingredients (Makes 900g/2lb)

  • 12 Jaffa Suntina or clementines
  • Water
  • Granulated sugar

Halve the fruit and squeeze the juice into a bowl. Place the pips in a jug and cover with 600ml/ 1pt water. Set aside.

Shred and weigh the fruit and place in a heavy-based pan. Add 600ml/1pt water (including the pip water) for each 450g/1lb fruit and leave overnight.

Put the pips on a square of muslin and tie the corners to make a bag. Add to the pan with the oranges, bring to the boil and simmer for 2-3 hours until the peel is soft. Leave overnight to cool.

Measure the pulp and water. For every 600ml/1pt, add 450g/1lb granulated sugar. Bring to the boil, stirring, then simmer for 1 hour.

When the mixture reaches setting point (to test, cool a spoonful for a few minutes and push your finger across it to see if it wrinkles). Leave it to stand for 30-45 minutes then stir to distribute the peel evenly.

Spoon into sterilised jars, seal and label when cool.

