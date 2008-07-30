French toast filled with strawberry and Istara Ossau-Iraty

Ingredients (Serves 4)

8 thick slices white bread, crust removed

4 tbsp strawberry jam

175g/6oz Istara Ossau-Iraty, grated

150g/5oz fresh strawberries, rinsed, hulled and slices, plus extra to serve

2 eggs, beaten

1 egg yolk

100ml/4fl oz full fat milk

1⁄2 tsp cinnamon

2 tbsp caster sugar

60g/21⁄2oz Président unsalted butter, melted

4 tbsp crème fraîche

Preheat the oven to 275°C, 150°F, Gas 1.

Spread 4 slices of the bread with strawberry jam, then sprinkle with the grated cheese and top with a layer of strawberries. Place the remaining slices of bread on top to make 4 sandwiches.

In a shallow bowl, mix together the beaten eggs, egg yolk, milk, cinnamon and sugar. Carefully dip each sandwich, one at a time, into the bowl of egg mix, leave to soak for a moment or so then turn over and repeat.

Warm a frying pan over a medium heat, add a little of the butter and cook until foaming but not brown. Place a sandwich in the frying pan and cook for 3-4 minutes until golden brown, turning once. As each French toast is cooked, place into the oven to keep warm. Repeat with the remaining sandwiches and butter.

To serve, cut each French toast in half diagonally, stack the 2 halves and top with 1 tbsp of the crème fraîche and half a strawberry.

