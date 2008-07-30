Pea shoot bubble and squeak

Ingredients (Serves 4)

4 medium potatoes, peeled and cubed

2 carrots, peeled and cubed

2 leeks, rinsed, trimmed and chopped

1 onion, peeled and chopped

2 tbsp butter

1 tbsp olive oil

2 x 100g packs pea shoots



Boil the cubed potatoes for 15 minutes or until soft enough to mash. Boil the cubed carrots with the chopped leeks for 5 minutes while the potatoes are cooking, then drain. Fry the onion in 1 tsp each of butter and olive oil.

When the potato is cooked through, drain it and mash until smooth, then stir in the fried onion, boiled carrot and leek. Chop the pea shoots finely, then add them to the potato and vegetable mash and mix in thoroughly. Leave the mash to cool for 5 minutes.

Heat the remaining oil and butter in a frying pan. Make handfuls of the mashed potato mix into patties, then fry for 2 minutes on each side until golden brown. Serve immediately.