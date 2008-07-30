Sweet potato frittata with tomato salsa recipe

Ingredients (Serves 2)

1 large sweet potato, about 200-250g/7-9oz

1 tbsp olive oil

1 shallot, peeled and finely chopped

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

4 large eggs

Small handful of chives, freshly snipped

For the tomato salsa

250g/9oz vine-ripened plum tomatoes

2 spring onions, trimmed and thinly sliced on the diagonal

Handful of fresh coriander leaves, chopped

Juice of lemon

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp sesame seeds

Dash of Tabasco sauce

Pinch of sugar (optional)

To make the salsa, halve or quarter the tomatoes and place them in a large bowl.

Add all the other ingredients and mix well, seasoning to taste with salt and pepper, and a pinch of sugar if you like. Set aside. For the frittata, heat the grill to its highest setting. Peel the sweet potato and cut into 1cm/1/2 in cubes.

Heat a non-stick omelette or frying pan (suitable for use under the grill) and add the olive oil.

When hot, toss in the potato and shallot, and season well with salt and pepper. Cook over a medium heat, turning occasionally, for about 4-5 minutes until the potatoes are just tender and lightly golden at the edges.

Lightly beat the eggs in a bowl, add the chives and pour over the sweet potatoes.

Now shake the pan gently to distribute the ingredients and cook over a low heat, without stirring, for a few minutes until the eggs are beginning to set at the bottom and around the sides.

Place the pan under the hot grill briefly until the top of the frittata has set. Try not to overcook the eggs or they will turn rubbery.

Leave to stand for about 1 minute, then run a heatproof plastic spatula around the sides of the pan and invert the frittata onto a large plate.

Spoon the tomato salsa into a neat pile on top of the frittata and serve immediately.