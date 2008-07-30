Chicken Caesar wraps

Turning this classic salad into a wrap is a great idea for a picnic because it’s so easy to carry... and eat!

Ingredients (Serves 6)

  • 3 large slices of smoked bacon
  • 250g/9oz cooked chicken breast
  • 6 small flour tortillas
  • 300g/11oz Cos lettuce, inner leaves only, shredded
  • 12 anchovy fillets in oil, drained and chopped

For the Caesar dressing

  • 1 egg yolk
  • 1 tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce
  • Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 150ml/1⁄4 pt olive oil
  • 25g/1oz Parmesan, freshly grated

Grill or fry the bacon for 2-3 minutes until crisp. Leave to cool then cut into thin strips. Roughly shred the chicken into large strips.

To make the dressing, put the egg yolk in a bowl, add the lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce and a little salt and ground black pepper and whisk until frothy. Whisk in the oil gradually, until thickened and glossy. Add 2 tbsp water to thin the sauce. Stir in the cheese.

Lay 1 tortilla flat on a work surface and arrange a little lettuce down the middle of it. Top with chicken, bacon, anchovies, a spoonful of the dressing and, finally, more lettuce. Wrap the tortilla into a roll. Wrap the roll in a piece of greaseproof paper, tucking in one end as you roll. Repeat to make 6 wraps. Chill in the fridge to serve later.

