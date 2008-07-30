Lamb kebabs with cucumber-feta relish

Ingredients (Serves 4)

900g/2lb boneless leg of lamb, cut into 2.5cm/1in cubes

2 ripe but firm peaches, stoned and cut into eighths

2 red peppers, deseeded and halved, then each half quartered

1 red onion, peeled and halved, then each half quartered

4 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp finely chopped garlic

1 tbsp dried oregano

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper



For the relish

1 cucumber, peeled and diced small

225g/8oz feta, diced

4 tbsp roughly chopped fresh mint

4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 tbsp red wine vinegar



Soak 8 wooden skewers in cold water for 30 minutes.

Combine the lamb, peaches, red pepper, onion, oil, garlic and oregano in a bowl, season and toss gently to coat.

Thread the lamb, peach, red pepper and onion alternately onto the skewers, place on the grill directly over the coals and cook until the meat is just done (4-5 minutes each side for rare). To check if the lamb is cooked, cut into one of the cubes and check that it is slightly less done than you like it.

Combine the relish ingredients and serve on the side.