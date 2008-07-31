Kale and butternut frittata

250g/9oz butternut squash

175g/6oz curly kale

2 tbsp olive oil

1 medium onion, peeled and finely sliced

2 cloves garlic, crushed

4 tbsp grated Parmesan

6 large eggs, beaten

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Cut the skin from the squash and discard any seeds, chop into small dice, put into a pan and just cover with water.To prepare the kale, strip the leaf away from the tough part of the stalks, roughly shred them then place the leaves in a steamer, sit over the squash and steam for 4 minutes until wilted.Squeeze out any excess water then transfer to a mixing bowl. Drain the squash well and add to the bowl.Heat half the oil in a medium frying pan, add the onion and garlic and cook gently, stirring, for 10 minutes until soft and golden. Then add to the kale and squash in the bowl.Add the cheese to the eggs, season and stir into the vegetable mixture.Pour the remaining oil into the pan and put over a medium high heat.Add the egg mixture and as soon as it begins to set loosen it a little around the edges. Continue to cool over a low heat for about 8 minutes until the egg has almost set.Meanwhile, heat the grill. Pop the frittata pan under the hot grill for 2 minutes until the top is golden and the centre cooked through. Cut into wedges and serve warm or cold.