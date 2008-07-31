Stir-fried cauliflower with spicy peanuts

1 medium cauliflower, about 600g/1lb 5oz trimmed weight

3 tbsp chilli oil

2 tbsp water

100g/4oz natural roasted peanuts in their skins

4 spring onions, trimmed and chopped

Finely grated zest and juice of 1 lime

1 tbsp dark brown sugar

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Cut the cauliflower into florets.Heat 1 tbsp of the oil in a medium frying pan and gently fry the cauliflower florets for 5 minutes, turning them frequently to avoid browning too much. Drizzle with 2 tbsp water, cover with a lid or foil, and cook for about 15 minutes until the cauliflower is tender.Meanwhile, finely chop the peanuts – the easiest way is with a food processor, using the pulse setting. Tip them into a dry pan and toast them until they begin to colour. Add the remaining 2 tbsp oil, spring onion, lime zest and juice, sugar and seasoning then heat through gently for 1 minute, stirring.Place the cooked cauliflower in a warm serving dish, spoon over the peanut mix and toss to coat well.Serve heaped on top of, or alongside, grilled and sliced chicken breast or pork steaks.