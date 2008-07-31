Stir-fried cauliflower with spicy peanuts
Combine crunchy peanuts and creamy cauliflower for the perfect accompaniment to grilled or barbecued chicken or pork
Ingredients (Serves 4)
Cut the cauliflower into florets.
Heat 1 tbsp of the oil in a medium frying pan and gently fry the cauliflower florets for 5 minutes, turning them frequently to avoid browning too much. Drizzle with 2 tbsp water, cover with a lid or foil, and cook for about 15 minutes until the cauliflower is tender.
Meanwhile, finely chop the peanuts – the easiest way is with a food processor, using the pulse setting. Tip them into a dry pan and toast them until they begin to colour. Add the remaining 2 tbsp oil, spring onion, lime zest and juice, sugar and seasoning then heat through gently for 1 minute, stirring.
Place the cooked cauliflower in a warm serving dish, spoon over the peanut mix and toss to coat well.
Serve heaped on top of, or alongside, grilled and sliced chicken breast or pork steaks.
- 1 medium cauliflower, about 600g/1lb 5oz trimmed weight
- 3 tbsp chilli oil
- 2 tbsp water
- 100g/4oz natural roasted peanuts in their skins
- 4 spring onions, trimmed and chopped
- Finely grated zest and juice of 1 lime
- 1 tbsp dark brown sugar
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
