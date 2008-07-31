Sweet, spiced pumpkin tea bread recipe

Ingredients (Makes 2 loaves)

100g/4oz chopped walnuts

450g/1lb strong bread flour

450g/1lb dark brown sugar

150g/5oz white sugar

11/2 tsp of bicarbonate of soda

1 tsp salt

1 tsp ground nutmeg

1 tsp ground cinnamon

500g/1lb 2oz pumpkin flesh, cooked until tender then puréed

225ml/8fl oz melted Pure spread (Organic, Soya or Sunflower)

150ml/5fl oz coconut milk

50g/2oz flaked coconut



Preheat oven to 180°C, 350°F, Gas 4.



Lightly grease and flour two 25 x 11cm/10 x 41/2in loaf tins.



Spread the chopped walnuts in a single layer on an ungreased baking sheet and toast in the oven for 8-10 minutes, until lightly browned. Set aside to cool.



In a large bowl, stir together the flour, sugars, bicarbonate of soda, salt, nutmeg and cinnamon.



Add the pumpkin purée, Pure spread and coconut milk, and mix until the flour is absorbed. Fold in the coconut and toasted walnuts.



Divide the mixture between the loaf tins and bake for 11/4 hours, or until a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean. Remove from the oven, cover tightly with foil and leave to steam for 10 minutes. Remove the foil and turn out onto a wire rack. Cover loosely with foil and cool before serving, cut into slices.