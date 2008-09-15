Seared halloumi with spicy salsa

Funny stuff halloumi - the salty Cypriot cheese is a bit like polystyrene, but rather delicious. Here we sear it and serve with salsa, but it's also ideal barbecued on a skewer with some red peppers, mushrooms and onions or served as the Cypriots do with a couple of poached apricots, the sweet and sour notes of which complement the cheese perfectly.

Ingredients (Serves 2)

1 pack halloumi

A splash of olive oil

For the salsa



1 green chilli, deseeded and finely chopped

1 red pepper, roasted and skinned

1 red onion, finely chopped

1 handful cherry tomatoes or 1 large

juice of 2 limes

2 tablespoons olive oil

pinch of salt

pinch of sugar

Method