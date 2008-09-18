Red Wine Braised Echalions Recipe

Ingredients (Serves 4)

100ml/4fl oz vegetable oil

25g/1oz butter

16 echalions, well peeled and stalks removed

2 sprigs fresh thyme

2 bay leaves

Salt and freshly ground bvlack pepper

1/2 tsp Demerara sugar

50ml/2fl oz sherry vinegar

500ml/18fl oz red wine

400ml/14fl oz brown or white chicken stock

Method

Heat the oil in a sauté pan, add the butter and allow it to melt, then add the whole echalions, thyme, bay leaves, a pinch of salt and some black pepper. Cook over a low heat for 10-12 minutes, moving the echalions around the pan every few minutes until golden brown.

Halfway through the cooking time, add the sugar to help caramelise the echalions. Pour in the vinegar and red wine and simmer until reduced by two-thirds, then add the stock and simmer for about 10 minutes until reduced and sticky. Remove the thyme and bay leaves before serving.