Ed Baine's herb crusted salmon with salsa rosso

Ingredients (Serves 4)

Good pinch of salt

1 clove garlic, peeled and roughly chopped

1/2 tsp ground white pepper

1/2 tsp ground oregano

Zest and juice of 1 unwaxed lemon

2 tbsp olive oil

4 x 200g/7oz Freedom Food-labelled salmon steaks

Stir-fried broccoli and courgettes with steamed

new potatoes, to serve

For the salsa rosso

1 jar roasted red peppers (or ones you have roasted)

8 cherry tomatoes

1/2 tsp salt

Pinch of white sugar

Method

Preheat the oven to 190°C, 375°F, Gas 5. Place the salt, garlic, pepper and oregano in a pestle and mortar and pound to a paste. Make a dressing by adding the lemon zest and juice, along with the olive oil.Place a sheet of foil on a baking tray and lightly brush it with olive oil. Place the salmon fillets on a plate, brush the dressing over them, then transfer to the baking tray. Set aside.For the salsa rosso, finely chop the red peppers and tomatoes, add the salt and sugar and blend together with a fork. Set aside.Cook the salmon in the preheated oven for 8 minutes, remove and leave to rest for 2 minutes.Spoon some of the steamed new potatoes onto warm serving plates with the stir-fried broccoli and courgettes, place the salmon onto the plates and spoon over some salsa rosso. Serve immediately.