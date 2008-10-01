Easy bramley and sultana teabread from Phil Vickery

Ingredients (Serves 6-8)



Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C, 350°C, Gas 4 and grease and line a 450g/1lb loaf tin.

Put the oats and sugar into a bowl, add the grated apple, apple juice and oil. Mix well and leave for 15 minutes. Add the flour, sultanas, baking powder, mixed spice and egg and mix well, but carefully, then spoon into the prepared tin.

Bake in the preheated oven for 45-50 minutes, then remove from the oven and allow to cool slightly before slicing and serving with a little olive oil spread.