Easy bramley and sultana teabread from Phil Vickery

An ideal teatime indulgence, this moist and moreish teabread will keep for a couple of days in an airtight container

Ingredients (Serves 6-8)

  • 25g/1oz porridge oats
  • 50g/2oz muscovado sugar
  • 2 medium Bramley apples, cored, peeled and grated
  • 6 tbsp apple juice
  • 4 tbsp olive oil
  • 100g/4oz self-raising flour
  • 100g/4oz sultanas
  • 1/2 tsp baking powder
  • 1 tsp mixed spice 1 medium egg, beaten

    Method
    Preheat the oven to 180°C, 350°C, Gas 4 and grease and line a 450g/1lb loaf tin.

    Put the oats and sugar into a bowl, add the grated apple, apple juice and oil. Mix well and leave for 15 minutes. Add the flour, sultanas, baking powder, mixed spice and egg and mix well, but carefully, then spoon into the prepared tin.

    Bake in the preheated oven for 45-50 minutes, then remove from the oven and allow to cool slightly before slicing and serving with a little olive oil spread.

