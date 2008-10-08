Sichuan Orange Beef Recipe
Sichuan cooking often uses orange peel or dried tangerine in stocks to enhance flavours.
Ingredients (Serves 2)
- 1 tbsp groundnut oil
- 2 beef frying or fillet steaks
- 100g/4oz fresh shiitake mushrooms, sliced
- 1 orange, peeled and segmented
- 1 spring onion (optional), trimmed and finely sliced
- Mixed salad leaves or steamed jasmine rice, to serve
For the marinade
- 1 tbsp Shaohsing rice wine or dry sherry
- 2 tbsp light soy sauce
- 2 tbsp runny honey
- 4 tbsp orange juice
- 1 pinch of freshly ground black pepper
Method
-
Put all the marinade ingredients into a bowl and stir to combine. Add the beef and marinate for 15 minutes.
Heat a pan over a high heat and add the oil. Cook the steaks until browned on one side, then cook the other side. Add the marinade and cook for a few seconds. Put the steaks onto serving plates and keep warm. Add the mushrooms to the pan and cook until softened.
Place the mushrooms alongside the steak on the serving plates and garnish with orange segments and spring onions, if using. Serve with mixed salad leaves or steamed jasmine rice.
