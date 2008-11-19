Ingredients (Serves 6)

For the filling

1 tbsp vegetable oil

200g/7oz diced braising venison

350g/12oz mixed game, such as pheasant, partridge, rabbit, and hare leg meat, diced

100g/4oz smoked bacon, diced

2 large onions, peeled and sliced

2 bay leaves

2 sprigs fresh thyme

10 mushrooms, wiped and torn

1 tbsp flour

200ml/7fl oz red wine

1 tbsp redcurrant jelly

2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

300ml/1⁄2pt chicken stock

For the crust

1 packet ready-rolled puff pastry, thawed if frozen

1 egg, beaten

Method

Heat the oil in a large ovenproof casserole over a medium heat. Add all the meat in batches and brown all over. Remove the meat and set aside. Add the bacon and onion to the pan and fry until the onion is soft and slightly golden.

Return the meat to the pan. Add the bay leaves, thyme, mushrooms and flour and turn to coat all the meat. Cook for a few minutes then stir in the wine, redcurrant jelly, Worcestershire sauce and stock. Bring to the boil, reduce the heat and simmer very gently for 11⁄4 hours.

Preheat the oven to 180°C, 350°F, Gas 4. Lightly butter a 25cm/10in pie dish. Season the meat stew then turn out into the prepared pie dish. Cover the dish with the pastry, trimming off any excess. Crimp the edges with a fork and brush the top with the beaten egg. Season with salt then bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes, until the pastry is golden brown.