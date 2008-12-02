Baked fillet of sea bass matelote with derisee potato gnocchi The gnocchi can be made ahead of time and chilled until ready to cook

Ingredients (Serves 4)

100g/4oz butter

100g/4oz peeled and diced shallot

100g/4oz Paris or button mushrooms

200g/7oz rindless streaky bacon, finely chopped

40g/11⁄4oz runny honey

1⁄2ltr/18fl oz red wine

1ltr/13⁄4pt water

1-2 tbsp olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

4 sea bass fillets

For the gnocchi

300g/11oz Desirée potatoes

60g/21⁄2oz flour

20g/3⁄4oz potato starch

Pinch of grated nutmeg

Method

Melt two-thirds of the butter in a frying pan, add the shallots and soften. Add the mushrooms and half the bacon and cook for 2 minutes, stir in the honey and wine, and cook to reduce by half. Pour in the water then simmer on a low heat for 45 minutes.

Pass through a fine sieve, season and set aside. Heat the oil, add the sea bass fillets and cook for 2 minutes on each side. Remove from the pan and keep warm. Crisp the bacon and blot on kitchen paper to remove excess oil.

For the gnocchi, preheat the oven to 180°C, 350°F, Gas 3. Wrap the potatoes in foil and cook for 35 minutes. Scoop out the flesh and put through a mouli. Mix the potato, flour, potato starch and nutmeg. Season with salt and black pepper.

Divide the mixture and roll into two long sausages 3-5mm/1⁄8-1⁄4in in diameter. Cut each into 2cm/3⁄4in lengths and set aside.

Bring a large pan of salted water to the boil and add a drizzle of olive oil. Turn down to a simmer and add the gnocchi. When they float to the top, remove from the pan.

Place the sea bass fillets on the plates with a heap of gnocchi garnished with the bacon pieces . Arranging the chopped mushroom on top of the sea bass, spoon the sauce around the edge and serve.