Broad bean and lettuce garbure recipe

Ingredients (Serves 4-6)

2 slices sourdough bread

100g/4oz goose fat, plus extra for frying

1 clove garlic, peeled

3 medium onions, peeled and finely sliced

3 rashers streaky bacon, cut into fine strips

4 cloves garlic, peeled and sliced

1 bay leaf

1 confit duck leg

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 baby gem lettuces

100ml/4fl oz white wine

1ltr/13⁄4pt chicken stock

1kg/21⁄4lb frozen broad beans, defrosted and outer skin removed

2 tbsp chopped fresh parsley

1 tsp chopped fresh tarragon

Method

Cut the bread into small croutons. Melt a little goose fat in a pan. Add the croutons and whole garlic and cook until golden. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on kitchen paper, discarding the garlic clove.

Melt the 100g/4oz goose fat in a large pan. Add the onions, bacon, garlic and the bay leaf and cook gently for 30 minutes, or until everything has softened.

Pull the meat and skin from the duck leg and slice it all finely. Add to the pan and season well. Shred the baby gem lettuces, add to the pan and cook for 2 minutes. Pour in the wine and cook for a further 2 minutes. Pour in the chicken stock, bring to the boil then simmer gently for 5 minutes. Adjust the seasoning if necessary.

Add the broad beans, simmer for 3 minutes, then check the seasoning again and stir in the parsley and tarragon. To serve, scatter the croutons in warmed soup bowls, then ladle in the soup.