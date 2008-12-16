Bread sauce recipe

Serves 6-8 INGREDIENTS

1 onion, peeled and quartered

4 cloves

2 bay leaves

450ml/3⁄4pt milk

100g/4oz fresh white breadcrumbs

150ml/1⁄4pt double cream

25g/1oz butter

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

A little freshly grated nutmeg

Sprig of rosemary to garnish (optional)

Method

Stud each onion quarter with a clove, put into a pan with the bay leaves and milk and bring to the boil. Take the pan off the heat, cover and leave to infuse for about 10 minutes.

Lift the onion and bay leaves out of the milk and discard them. Stir the breadcrumbs into the milk, bring to the boil, stirring, and simmer for 1-2 minutes.

Stir in the cream and the butter, season with salt, freshly ground black pepper and a little freshly grated nutmeg to taste. Spoon into a jug or pot ready to serve.