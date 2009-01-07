Salmon fillet with salad of garlic and rosemary marinated beetroot

4 rashers back bacon, thinly sliced

4 spring onions, trimmed and sliced

225g/8oz frozen peas

1 x pouch Baxters Garlic & Rosemary Marinated Beetroot

1 tbsp vegetable oil

4 x 175g/6oz skinless salmon fillets

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Fry the bacon until crisp and golden. Add the spring onions and peas and cook for 2-3 minutes more, stirring until the peas are hot and cooked through. Drain the beetroot, reserving the marinade, and stir the beetroot into the pea mixture. Cook everything for a further minute or so until hot, then set it aside in a bowl and keep it warm.Add the oil to the pan and sear the salmon on each side over a medium heat. Cook for a couple more minutes on each side – the flesh should still be just pink in the centre. Season. Divide the pea and bacon salad between 4 warm serving plates, then place a salmon fillet in the centre of each.Drizzle the reserved beetroot marinade over the salmon and serve.