Salmon fillet with salad of garlic and rosemary marinated beetroot
Rich in omega-3 oils and betaine (in the beets), this dish is great for the heart
Serves 4 INGREDIENTS
Method
Fry the bacon until crisp and golden. Add the spring onions and peas and cook for 2-3 minutes more, stirring until the peas are hot and cooked through. Drain the beetroot, reserving the marinade, and stir the beetroot into the pea mixture. Cook everything for a further minute or so until hot, then set it aside in a bowl and keep it warm.
Add the oil to the pan and sear the salmon on each side over a medium heat. Cook for a couple more minutes on each side – the flesh should still be just pink in the centre. Season. Divide the pea and bacon salad between 4 warm serving plates, then place a salmon fillet in the centre of each.
Drizzle the reserved beetroot marinade over the salmon and serve.
- 4 rashers back bacon, thinly sliced
- 4 spring onions, trimmed and sliced
- 225g/8oz frozen peas
- 1 x pouch Baxters Garlic & Rosemary Marinated Beetroot
- 1 tbsp vegetable oil
- 4 x 175g/6oz skinless salmon fillets
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
