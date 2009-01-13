Silvana Franco's pot roast chicken with mushrooms and marsala recipe

Ingredients (Serves 4)

1.6kg/31⁄2lb free-range chicken

8 shallots, peeled and halved

2 cloves garlic, peeled and thinly sliced

2 sprigs fresh thyme, plus extra to garnish

500ml/18fl oz hot chicken stock

150ml/1⁄4pt Marsala, or medium-sweet wine

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 x 250g pack baby button chestnut mushrooms, wiped

1 tbsp cornflour mixed to a paste with water

Fluffy mashed potatoes or buttery risotto to serve



Method





Preheat the oven to 180°C, 350°F, Gas 4.



Put the chicken, breast side up, in an ovenproof casserole dish or small roasting tin. Add the shallots, garlic, thyme, stock and Marsala, season with salt and freshly ground black pepper, then cover with a lid or foil and roast in the preheated oven for 1 hour.



Remove the lid or foil and stir in the mushrooms, then return to the oven and cook, uncovered, for 30 minutes or until the chicken has browned and is completely cooked through.



Transfer the chicken to a warm serving dish and leave to rest for 5 minutes.



Meanwhile, place the casserole or roasting tin on the heat, stir in the cornflour paste and bring to the boil, stirring until the gravy thickens. Serve with creamy mash or buttery risotto.