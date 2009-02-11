Parma ham with vanilla and vinegar marinated figs

Ingredients (Serves 2)

2 ripe figs, each cut into 6 wedges

Half a vanilla pod

1 tsp Billington’s Unrefined Golden Caster Sugar

1 tsp sherry vinegar

1 tbsp olive oil

2 handfuls wild rocket

6 slices Parma ham



Method



Put the fig wedges into a bowl.



Cut the vanilla pod in half lengthways, scrape out the seeds and sprinkle them over the figs. Sprinkle the sugar over the figs and drizzle them with the vinegar and oil, then set aside for 5 minutes for the flavours to mingle.



Put a handful of rocket in the centre of 2 serving plates, arrange the Parma ham on top, then spoon the figs and their dressing to one side.