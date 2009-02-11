Hazelnut thins with crushed berries recipe

Ingredients (Makes 4)

100g/4oz plain flour

50g/2oz unsalted butter, at room temperature, cubed

25g/1oz caster sugar

25g/1oz hazelnuts, chopped finely

For the filling

150g/5oz fresh raspberries, rinsed and hulled

150g/5oz strawberries, rinsed and hulled

4 tbsp low-fat fromage frais

Icing sugar for dusting



Method



Preheat the oven to 180°C, 350°F, Gas 4.



Line 2 baking trays with non-stick baking parchment and set aside.



To make the shortbread, sift the flour into a bowl, add the butter and rub with your fingertips until the mixture resembles fine breadcrumbs. Add the sugar and hazelnuts and work into a soft paste, then roll out to a thickness of 5mm/1⁄4in and cut out 8 hearts using a 10cm/4in cutter.



Arrange the hearts on the baking trays and bake in the oven for 10-12 minutes until golden, then remove and leave to cool on a wire rack.



In the meantime, purée half the raspberries and half the strawberries by pressing through a sieve, then set aside.



Lightly crush the rest of the fruit, keeping a few whole to decorate.



Take 1 heart, top with 1 spoonful of fromage frais, followed by a spoonful of crushed fruit, then finish with another heart. Put onto a plate, arrange some whole fruit around the heart, drizzle some of the purée over and around and then sprinkle with icing sugar.



Repeat with the remaining ingredients, divided between two plates, and serve.