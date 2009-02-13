Rhubarb mess recipe

Ingredients (serves two)



For the meringues

2 egg whites

60g muscavado sugar

60g caster sugar

For the rhubarb

150g rhubarb

1 tsp sugar

30ml water

100ml double cream



This quantity will make more than enough meringues for the recipe, but a single egg white is a pain to whisk and leftover meringues are great!



Method



To make meringues, first preheat oven to 100ºC. Whisk egg whites in an electric mixture until they form soft peaks. Keep whisking while adding the sugars a tablespoon at a time until the mixture is glossy. Using a dessert spoon drop large spoonfuls of meringue on a greaseproof sheet. This quantity will make about 8-10 meringues. Bake for two hours, then allow to cool.



Cut rhubarb into inch-long pieces and poach gently with sugar and water in a saucepan for around ten minutes, turning occasionally, until soft but not collapsed. Set aside to cool.



Whip cream until it forms stiff peaks.



To serve, crumble two meringues per person into a large bowl, fold in the cream and spoon over the rhubarb pieces (save the liquid and use in cocktails or pour over yoghurt). Serve with two spoons...