Chicken, leek, prune and Caerphilly pie recipe

Ingredients

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp butter

1 onion, chopped

3 cloves of garlic, sliced

4 boned chicken thighs, cubed

200g/7oz leeks sliced, white parts only

2 tbsp flour

150ml/5fl oz dry white wine

475ml/1 pint chicken stock

200ml/7fl oz double cream

2 tsp English mustard Salt and black pepper to taste

100g/3½oz prunes, halved

150g/5oz crumbled Caerphilly

50g/1¾oz chopped tarragon and flat leaf parsley

500g/18oz ready rolled puff pastry

1 egg yolk

1 tbsp double cream



Method





Preheat oven to Gas4/180ºC/350ºF. In a saucepan melt butter and oil then fry the onions and garlic until they Colour. Add chicken and cook for a further five minutes until sealed, then add leeks and flour stirring until well combined, followed by wine and chicken stock slowly, until the sauce has thickened.



Next add cream and mustard, then season and remove from heat and stir in prunes, cheese and herbs.



Place pie filling into a medium sized dish. Mix egg yolk and cream, and then brush around the dish. Cover with pastry and trim the sides with a knife, before brushing remaining egg mix over pie. Poke a couple of small holes in the pastry to let out steam.



Cook for 25 minutes. Remove from oven and serve.



Recipe courtesy of the Welsh Assembly Government