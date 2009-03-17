Pancetta wrapped salmon with balsamic lentils recipe

Ingredients (serves 4)

4 salmon fillets (approx 200g each)

20 slices of pancetta

2 tbs creme fraiche

1 tbs horseradish, to taste

200g puy lentils

½ litre chicken stock

2 spring onions, finely chopped

About 20 capers

Balsamic vinegar

Olive oil



Method





Mix creme fraiche and horseradish. Season with salt and pepper, cover and leave in fridge till needed.



Preheat oven to 220°C.



Lie five slices of the pancetta on a chopping board in strips just overlapping each other and place the salmon on top, then wrap the pancetta up and round it to cover the salmon.



Pop lentils in a pan with chicken stock. Put them on a low heat, simmering, for about 15-20 minutes. Try them as they get past the 15 minute mark. When they're cooked, add a tablespoon of balsamic vinegar, olive oil, capers and chopped shallot and stir.



About half way through the lentil-cooking process, put fish in the oven. It will take about ten minutes, and it's better to under-cook than overcook. Alternatively you could do it in a frying pan – about 3-4 minutes on each side.



To serve, place a large spoonful of lentils in the middle of the plate. Place fish on top of lentils, and spoon some horseradish sauce over the top.