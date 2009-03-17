Pancetta wrapped salmon with balsamic lentils recipe
Ingredients (serves 4)
- 4 salmon fillets (approx 200g each)
- 20 slices of pancetta
- 2 tbs creme fraiche
- 1 tbs horseradish, to taste
- 200g puy lentils
- ½ litre chicken stock
- 2 spring onions, finely chopped
- About 20 capers
- Balsamic vinegar
- Olive oil
Method
Mix creme fraiche and horseradish. Season with salt and pepper, cover and leave in fridge till needed.
Preheat oven to 220°C.
Lie five slices of the pancetta on a chopping board in strips just overlapping each other and place the salmon on top, then wrap the pancetta up and round it to cover the salmon.
Pop lentils in a pan with chicken stock. Put them on a low heat, simmering, for about 15-20 minutes. Try them as they get past the 15 minute mark. When they're cooked, add a tablespoon of balsamic vinegar, olive oil, capers and chopped shallot and stir.
About half way through the lentil-cooking process, put fish in the oven. It will take about ten minutes, and it's better to under-cook than overcook. Alternatively you could do it in a frying pan – about 3-4 minutes on each side.
To serve, place a large spoonful of lentils in the middle of the plate. Place fish on top of lentils, and spoon some horseradish sauce over the top.
