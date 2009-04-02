Vanilla cupcakes recipe
These iced gems couldn’t be easier to make
Ingredients (Makes 24)
- 150g/5oz butter or soft margarine, at room temperature
- 150g/5oz caster sugar
- 3 medium eggs, beaten
- 1 tsp Nielsen-Massey Pure Vanilla Extract
- 150g/5oz self-raising flour
- Iced flowers to decorate
For the icing
- 200g/7oz icing sugar
- Water
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C, 350°F, Gas 4. Line 2 x 12-hole cupcake tins with paper cases.
Cream the butter and sugar together in a bowl until pale and fluffy. Add the beaten eggs and vanilla extract a little at a time, whisking continuously.
Sift in the flour and carefully fold in using a metal spoon until well combined.
Spoon the mixture into the paper cases then bake in the preheated oven for 20-25 minutes, until golden brown and spongy to the touch.
Transfer to a wire rack to cool while you make the icing.
Mix the icing sugar with a little water (how much water depends on how thick you like your icing, but only add a little at a time). Spoon onto the top of each cupcake, leave to set, then top each one with an iced flower.
