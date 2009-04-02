Vanilla cupcakes recipe

These iced gems couldn’t be easier to make

Ingredients (Makes 24)

 

  • 150g/5oz butter or soft margarine, at room temperature
  • 150g/5oz caster sugar
  • 3 medium eggs, beaten
  • 1 tsp Nielsen-Massey Pure Vanilla Extract
  • 150g/5oz self-raising flour
  • Iced flowers to decorate


For the icing

  • 200g/7oz icing sugar
  • Water


Method



Preheat the oven to 180°C, 350°F, Gas 4. Line 2 x 12-hole cupcake tins with paper cases.

Cream the butter and sugar together in a bowl until pale and fluffy. Add the beaten eggs and vanilla extract a little at a time, whisking continuously.

Sift in the flour and carefully fold in using a metal spoon until well combined.

Spoon the mixture into the paper cases then bake in the preheated oven for 20-25 minutes, until golden brown and spongy to the touch.

Transfer to a wire rack to cool while you make the icing.

Mix the icing sugar with a little water (how much water depends on how thick you like your icing, but only add a little at a time). Spoon onto the top of each cupcake, leave to set, then top each one with an iced flower.

 

