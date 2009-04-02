Vanilla cupcakes recipe

Ingredients (Makes 24)

150g/5oz butter or soft margarine, at room temperature

150g/5oz caster sugar

3 medium eggs, beaten

1 tsp Nielsen-Massey Pure Vanilla Extract

150g/5oz self-raising flour

Iced flowers to decorate



For the icing

200g/7oz icing sugar

Water



Method





Preheat the oven to 180°C, 350°F, Gas 4. Line 2 x 12-hole cupcake tins with paper cases.



Cream the butter and sugar together in a bowl until pale and fluffy. Add the beaten eggs and vanilla extract a little at a time, whisking continuously.



Sift in the flour and carefully fold in using a metal spoon until well combined.



Spoon the mixture into the paper cases then bake in the preheated oven for 20-25 minutes, until golden brown and spongy to the touch.



Transfer to a wire rack to cool while you make the icing.



Mix the icing sugar with a little water (how much water depends on how thick you like your icing, but only add a little at a time). Spoon onto the top of each cupcake, leave to set, then top each one with an iced flower.