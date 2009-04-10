Bouncing bunny cupcakes

We’ve gone for bunnies as it’s Easter, but you can create any creatures you like

Ingredients (Makes approximately 18)
  • 225g/8oz Anchor Spreadable Butter
  • 225g/8oz caster sugar
  • 225g/8oz self-raising flour
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • 4 medium British Lion eggs
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • Black grapes, halved, for feet
  • Anchor Chocolate Flavour Moose Real Dairy Cream
  • Mini marshmallows, for noses and eyes
  • Tube of ready-made black icing, for eyes
  • Dried mango or apricots, cut into thin strips, for whiskers

Method

Preheat oven to 180°C, 350°F, Gas 4, and line 2 x 9-hole muffin tins with paper cases.

Place the butter, sugar, flour, baking powder, eggs and vanilla extract into a bowl and beat until thoroughly combined and creamy.

Place a generous spoonful into each paper case, transfer to the preheated oven and bake for about 20 minutes until well risen and golden. Remove and leave to cool before decorating.

Slice a piece off the top of each cake, then cut in half to make 2 ears. Push these into the back edge of each cupcake – use cocktail sticks to make them really stand up, but remove before eating.

Squirt a dollop of Anchor Chocolate Dairy Cream in the centre of each cake, then gently press in 2 grape halves f o r f e e t a n d m i n i marshmallows for eyes and a nose. Carefully squeeze a dot of black icing in the centre of each eye, then push in a couple of strips of mango or apricot for whiskers.

