Bouncing bunny cupcakes

225g/8oz Anchor Spreadable Butter

225g/8oz caster sugar

225g/8oz self-raising flour

1 tsp baking powder

4 medium British Lion eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

Black grapes, halved, for feet

Anchor Chocolate Flavour Moose Real Dairy Cream

Mini marshmallows, for noses and eyes

Tube of ready-made black icing, for eyes

Dried mango or apricots, cut into thin strips, for whiskers

Preheat oven to 180°C, 350°F, Gas 4, and line 2 x 9-hole muffin tins with paper cases.Place the butter, sugar, flour, baking powder, eggs and vanilla extract into a bowl and beat until thoroughly combined and creamy.Place a generous spoonful into each paper case, transfer to the preheated oven and bake for about 20 minutes until well risen and golden. Remove and leave to cool before decorating.Slice a piece off the top of each cake, then cut in half to make 2 ears. Push these into the back edge of each cupcake – use cocktail sticks to make them really stand up, but remove before eating.Squirt a dollop of Anchor Chocolate Dairy Cream in the centre of each cake, then gently press in 2 grape halves f o r f e e t a n d m i n i marshmallows for eyes and a nose. Carefully squeeze a dot of black icing in the centre of each eye, then push in a couple of strips of mango or apricot for whiskers.