Curried Jamaican lamb

Ingredients (Serves 6)

1kg/2¼lb lamb, from the shoulder, cut into 4cm/1¾in pieces with bones

2 tsp mild curry powder

1 onion, peeled and diced

2 spring onions, trimmed and finely chopped

6 cloves garlic, peeled and finely chopped

2 sprigs fresh thyme

4cm/1¾in piece fresh root ginger, peeled and finely grated

1 Scotch bonnet pepper, deseeded and finely chopped

50ml/2fl oz vegetable oil

4 potatoes, cut into 4cm/1¾in cubes

2 large carrots, peeled and cut into 3cm/1½in cubes

300g/11oz butternut squash, seeds scooped out and flesh cut into 3cm/1¾in cubes

250ml/9fl oz hot water

½ tsp coarsely ground black pepper



Method



Rice and beans (see right) or steamed rice to serve Tip the lamb into a large bowl, add the curry powder, half the onion, the spring onions, garlic, thyme, ginger and Scotch bonnet. Mix together, cover the bowl with clingfilm and leave to marinate overnight in the fridge.



Heat the oil in a casserole with lid over a high heat. Put the marinated lamb in the pan and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned. Add the potatoes, carrots, squash and the rest of the onion, and enough hot water to cover the meat. Season with pepper then cover and simmer for 45 minutes to 1 hour, until the sauce has reduced and the meat and vegetables are tender. Serve hot with rice and beans, or steamed rice.