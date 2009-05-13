Peppered mackerel and watercress salad with orange

2 large oranges

1 x 225g pack smoked mackerel fillets with peppercorns

2 heads chicory, trimmed

1 x 85g bag ready-prepared watercress

1 tbsp olive oil

2 tsp wholegrain mustard

1 tsp clear honey

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Remove the skin from the oranges. Working over a bowl to catch the juice, use a knife to cut between the white membranes to loosen and remove the orange segments. Set the segments and juice aside.Remove the skin from the mackerel fillets then flake the flesh into bite-sized pieces.Separate the chicory into leaves then place into a large salad bowl with the orange segments, flaked mackerel and watercress.Whisk together the reserved orange juice with the oil, mustard and honey and a little salt and black pepper then drizzle over the salad. Toss gently to coat and combine, then serve heaped into bowls.