Warm carrot salad with sesame and orange recipe This warm grated salad tastes particularly good with grilled or barbecued chicken.

Ingredients (Serves 4)

450g/1lb carrots, washed, trimmed

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp sesame oil

1 tsp coriander seeds, crushed

1 tbsp sesame seeds

zest and juice 1 orange

3tbsp raisins

salt and freshly ground black pepper



Method





Coarsely grate the carrots. Heat the oils in a large frying pan or wok, add the coriander and sesame seeds and cook for 30 seconds until they start to pop.



Add the carrots and stir fry for 2mins until just tender. Add the orange zest and juice and raisins and season to taste with salt and pepper. Spoon into a bowl and serve warm or cold.