Salade Niçoise recipe

A wonderful dish for summer entertaining – the tuna can be griddled or cooked over hot barbecue coals and the beans and tomato add a lovely crunch

Ingredients (Serves 2)

  • 100g/4oz fine green beans, trimmed
  • 2 large Happy Egg Co eggs
  • 2 x 100g/4oz fresh tuna steaks
  • 2 large tomatoes, sliced
  • 25g/1oz capers
  • 50g/2oz pitted black olives
  • Handful fresh chives, snipped
  • Vinaigrette salad dressing

Method


Cook the green beans in boiling water until al dente then drain and refresh in cold water. Allow to cool and set aside. Heat a lightly oiled griddle/chargrill pan until smoking.

Place the eggs in a small pan of boiling water, return to the boil and cook for 3 minutes. Drain, rinse under cold water, then peel away the shell.

Meanwhile, cook the tuna on the preheated griddle for 4-5 minutes each side. Arrange the green beans and tomato slices on 2 serving plates or bowls and top with a tuna steak.

Sprinkle over the capers, black olives and snipped chives, drizzle over the vinaigrette then top with a halved lightly boiled egg and serve straight away

 

