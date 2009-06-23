Salade Niçoise recipe
A wonderful dish for summer entertaining – the tuna can be griddled or cooked over hot barbecue coals and the beans and tomato add a lovely crunch
Ingredients (Serves 2)
- 100g/4oz fine green beans, trimmed
- 2 large Happy Egg Co eggs
- 2 x 100g/4oz fresh tuna steaks
- 2 large tomatoes, sliced
- 25g/1oz capers
- 50g/2oz pitted black olives
- Handful fresh chives, snipped
- Vinaigrette salad dressing
Method
Cook the green beans in boiling water until al dente then drain and refresh in cold water. Allow to cool and set aside. Heat a lightly oiled griddle/chargrill pan until smoking.
Place the eggs in a small pan of boiling water, return to the boil and cook for 3 minutes. Drain, rinse under cold water, then peel away the shell.
Meanwhile, cook the tuna on the preheated griddle for 4-5 minutes each side. Arrange the green beans and tomato slices on 2 serving plates or bowls and top with a tuna steak.
Sprinkle over the capers, black olives and snipped chives, drizzle over the vinaigrette then top with a halved lightly boiled egg and serve straight away