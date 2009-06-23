Salade Niçoise recipe A wonderful dish for summer entertaining – the tuna can be griddled or cooked over hot barbecue coals and the beans and tomato add a lovely crunch

Ingredients (Serves 2)

100g/4oz fine green beans, trimmed

2 large Happy Egg Co eggs

2 x 100g/4oz fresh tuna steaks

2 large tomatoes, sliced

25g/1oz capers

50g/2oz pitted black olives

Handful fresh chives, snipped

Vinaigrette salad dressing

Method



Cook the green beans in boiling water until al dente then drain and refresh in cold water. Allow to cool and set aside. Heat a lightly oiled griddle/chargrill pan until smoking.



Place the eggs in a small pan of boiling water, return to the boil and cook for 3 minutes. Drain, rinse under cold water, then peel away the shell.



Meanwhile, cook the tuna on the preheated griddle for 4-5 minutes each side. Arrange the green beans and tomato slices on 2 serving plates or bowls and top with a tuna steak.



Sprinkle over the capers, black olives and snipped chives, drizzle over the vinaigrette then top with a halved lightly boiled egg and serve straight away