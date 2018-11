Zest for life cocktail Coriander makes an unusual and aromatic ingredient to a summer cooler

Ingredients

50 ml Tanqueray gin

4-6 lemon wedges

4 coriander stalks

25ml of sugar syrup

Method





Take a high ball glass, place lemon wedges into glass with ripped coriander, muddle all together. Add crushed ice and remaining ingredients, stir, top up with more crushed ice, garnish with coriander stalks and serve.