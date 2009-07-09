Strawberry sorbet with moscatel recipe A delicious summer sorbet flavoured with an aromatic sweet wine

Ingredients

450g strawberries

100ml water

50g sugar

60ml moscatel

Juice of 1 lime

Tiny pinch of salt

Heat the water and sugar together over a low heat to form a syrup.



Hull the strawberries and put in a heatproof bowl. Pour over the moscatel or sweet wine, if using.



Once the syrup boils, pour it over the strawberries and leave to macerate for an hour or two.



Whizz the strawberry mixture up in a food processor or blender until very smooth. Pour through a sieve and then either churn till frozen in an ice cream maker or pour into a Tupperware and pop in the freezer. If using the Tupperware, remove every hour and beat with a fork or whisk to break up the ice crystals.