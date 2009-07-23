Summer pea and bean frittata with saffron aïoli
Packed with the fresh flavours of summer, these tasty frittatas are quick and easy to rustle up
- 1 bunch trimmed asparagus, sliced on the bias into bite-size pieces
- 100ml/4fl oz olive oil
- 50g/2oz wild garlic leaf, finely chopped
- Zest of ½ lemon
- 100g/4oz broad beans, shelled and cooked
- 100g/4oz frozen petit pois
- 12 free-range eggs
- 4 tbsp double cream
- 100g/4oz fresh pea shoots
Preheat the grill to hot. Put the asparagus in a pan of boiling lightly salted water for 1 minute then immediately plunge into ice-cold water.
To make each frittata, heat the oil then sauté a quarter of the asparagus with the garlic leaf for 1 minute over a medium heat. Add a pinch of the lemon zest, 25g/1oz of the broad beans and 25g/1oz of the peas.
Pour over 3 well-beaten eggs together with 1 tbsp of the cream. Swirl the pan, lifting the cooked egg from the bottom of the pan until half set.
Put the pan under the hot grill and cook until the egg is just firm. Slide onto a plate. Repeat with the remaining ingredients to make 4.
Garnish the frittatas with pea shoots and serve with the aïoli (see below).
For the saffron aïoli
- Pinch of saffron threads
- ½ tsp hot water
- 150ml/¼pt egg mayonnaise
- 2 cloves garlic, peeled and finely chopped
- 1 tsp Dijon mustard
- 1 tsp fresh lemon juice
- 1 tbsp chopped fresh parsley
- Pinch of salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method
Put the saffron threads in a small bowl, pour over the hot water and let stand for 5 minutes. Purée the saffron mixture with the remaining ingredients, except the parsley, until smooth. Stir in the parsley and season to taste. Spoon into a bowl to serve.
