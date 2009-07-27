Passion fruit brulées with passion fruit tuiles It may sound old fashioned, but the way to a man’s heart really is through his stomach. Serve the following meal to your favourite Prince, and you’ll have him eating out of your hand

Ingredients (Serves 2)



For the brulees

2 passion fruit

250ml ready-made soya custard

1 tablespoon Grand Marnier

1 tablespoon caster sugar

2 egg yolks

4 tablespoons soft brown sugar



For the tuiles (makes 12)

110g icing sugar, sieved

75g dairy-free margarine

75g plain flour

1 egg white

pulp of 1 passion fruit



Method





Cut the passion fruit in half and scoop out the pulp, reserving the shells. Sieve the pulp to remove all the seeds. In a saucepan, mix together all the ingredients (except the soft brown sugar) and cook over a medium heat, stirring until the custard thickens – this takes approximately 3 minutes once the mixture starts bubbling.



Remove from the heat and pour the mixture into the passion-fruit shells, which have been placed in a muffin tin. Refrigerate.



Once set (this takes less than an hour), remove from the fridge and sprinkle the top of each half of the passion fruit with a tablespoon of soft brown sugar as evenly as you can.



Pop under a very hot grill for approximately 6–8 minutes, or until caramelized. Leave to cool. Refrigerate before serving.



Serve in an egg cup with Passion-fruit Tuiles on the side.





To make the tuiles, preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/gas mark 6. Beat together the icing sugar, margarine and flour. Add the egg white and passion-fruit pulp and beat until smooth. '



Line a baking tray with parchment paper. Take 1 teaspoon of the mixture and, using small pallet knife, shape into a thin circular biscuit, approximately 9cm in diameter.



Leave a large space between each tuile, as they spread when baking. (I advise no more than 4 on a tray at a time.)



Bake for approximately 5–7 minutes, or until the edges become golden brown. Remove from the oven and very carefully lift the tuiles from the parchment and drape over a rolling pin very slowly, moulding with your hand until they curve. Leave to cool.



Store in an airtight container.



The Jewish Princess Guide to Fabulosity by Tracey Fine and Georgie Tarn, published by Quadrille, £12.99