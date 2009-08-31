Prawn Gaeng Som recipe Ancient Greek Vinaigre is one of the traditional ingredients Alan has discovered. If you cannot find it, use lime juice instead

For the paste

5 large red dried chillies

10 shallots or 3 small onions chopped

2 inch piece of ginger (grated)

50g raw prawns/shrimps

2 cloves garlic (crushed)



For the soup

1.2 litres of chicken stock

8 large fresh whole prawn tails (cleaned)

Juice of one lime

1 tsp caster sugar or palm sugar

6 button mushrooms (washed and thinly sliced)

1 courgette thinly sliced and cut into batons

50g coriander leaves

3 tbsp Ancient Greek Vinaigre

2 tbsp Nam Pla (fish sauce)



Method



In a food processor, blend all the ingredients together in a food processor, blend all the ingredients together until smooth and keep aside.



In a large pan, heat the stock, then add the mushrooms and courgettes, add the paste to the stock or water and simmer for 8 - 10 minutes.



Add the prawns and simmer for a further 3 min or until cooked through and turn off the heat.



Then, just before serving add the sugar, Nam Pla and Ancient Greek Vinaigre and lime juice and stir.



Ladle into bowls and scatter with coriander and serve immediately