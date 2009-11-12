Fruit crumble recipe Use whatever fruit is in season to give this pud a boost

Ingredients (Serves 4)

800g plums, rhubarb or seasonal fruit, roughly chopped or sliced

125g soft brown sugar

1 tsp ground ginger

200g wholemeal flour

75g butter

Method



Preheat the oven to 200oC, gas mark 6. Place the rhubarb, 50g sugar, ginger and 1 tbsp water in a large saucepan. Simmer for 10 minutes or until just tender.



Transfer to an ovenproof serving dish.



Meanwhile, rub the flour, butter and remaining sugar together to resemble rough breadcrumbs. Spoon over the rhubarb and bake for 15-20 minutes or until golden.