Spaghetti fish supper recipe Prawns turn a simple spaghetti dish into a dinner-time treat

Ingredients (Serves 4)

300g wholemeal spaghetti

1 tbsp oil

250g mushrooms, sliced

500g frozen coley or cod fillets, defrosted and diced

200g frozen peas, defrosted

100g frozen prawns, defrosted

1 packet mix for cheese sauce

300ml semi skimmed milk

Method



Cook the spaghetti in boiling water for 12 minutes until al dente. Drain and return to the pan.



Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large frying pan and fry the mushrooms for 2-3 minutes, add the fish and cook for 1-2 minutes. Stir in the peas and prawns and cook for a further 2 minutes.



Blend the packet mix with the milk and bring to the boil, stirring.



Pour over the drained spaghetti and stir in the fish mixture.