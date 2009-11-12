﻿

Spaghetti fish supper recipe

Prawns turn a simple spaghetti dish into a dinner-time treat

Ingredients (Serves 4)

 

  • 300g wholemeal spaghetti
  • 1 tbsp oil
  • 250g mushrooms, sliced
  • 500g frozen coley or cod fillets, defrosted and diced
  • 200g frozen peas, defrosted
  • 100g frozen prawns, defrosted
  • 1 packet mix for cheese sauce
  • 300ml semi skimmed milk

Method


Cook the spaghetti in boiling water for 12 minutes until al dente. Drain and return to the pan.

Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large frying pan and fry the mushrooms for 2-3 minutes, add the fish and cook for 1-2 minutes. Stir in the peas and prawns and cook for a further 2 minutes.

Blend the packet mix with the milk and bring to the boil, stirring.

Pour over the drained spaghetti and stir in the fish mixture.

 

