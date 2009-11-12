Spaghetti fish supper recipe
Prawns turn a simple spaghetti dish into a dinner-time treat
Ingredients (Serves 4)
- 300g wholemeal spaghetti
- 1 tbsp oil
- 250g mushrooms, sliced
- 500g frozen coley or cod fillets, defrosted and diced
- 200g frozen peas, defrosted
- 100g frozen prawns, defrosted
- 1 packet mix for cheese sauce
- 300ml semi skimmed milk
Method
Cook the spaghetti in boiling water for 12 minutes until al dente. Drain and return to the pan.
Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large frying pan and fry the mushrooms for 2-3 minutes, add the fish and cook for 1-2 minutes. Stir in the peas and prawns and cook for a further 2 minutes.
Blend the packet mix with the milk and bring to the boil, stirring.
Pour over the drained spaghetti and stir in the fish mixture.