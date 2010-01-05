Mince pie and Armagnac ice cream The perfect way to use up those pesky Christmas leftovers

Ingredients

6 egg yolks

50g sugar

300ml double cream

200ml milk

5tbs mincemeat

3 mince pies

Zest of a clementine

3 tbs Armagnac



Method





Whisk the eggs yolks and sugar together until pale and light.



Bring the milk and cream up to the boil and pour half over your egg and sugar mixture, whisking thoroughly. Pour the mixture back into the pan with the remaining cream and sugar and cook on a low heat stirring constantly until the mixture coats the back of a spoon.



Add the Armagnac, clementine zest and mincemeat and set aside to cool.



Once cooled, crumble in the mince pies in small-ish chunks. Put the mixture into a Tupperware box or similar freezer-proof container and put into the freezer. Stir the mixture every twenty minutes or so for a few hours until it reaches the right consistency.



When you want to eat the ice cream put it in the fridge for ten minutes or so to soften before serving.