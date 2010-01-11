Quail with spiced tomato and sultana sauce Making the sauce the day before is best – it develops a better flavour and the sultanas plump up

Ingredients (Serves 2)

2 quails

1 tin of chopped tomatoes

½ tsp cumin seeds

1 cinnamon stick

2 tbs honey

1 dried chilli

A handful of sultanas

2 shallots

2 tbs pomegranate molasses

2 slices good sourdough bread



Method





Finely chop the shallots and soften in some olive oil. Add the cumin seeds, the cinnamon stick and the dried chilli, stirring around to coat with the oil. Add the tomatoes, honey and sultanas and cook for around 10-15 minutes on a low heat. Add the pomegranate molasses to taste – it should bring a welcome sweet/sour edge. Season and set aside.



Pre-heat your oven to 180.



Cut the ribcage out of the birds with a pair of strong scissors or a heavy knife. You can ask your butcher to do this for you or buy ready ‘spatchcocked’ birds.



Heat a griddle pan until smoking hot, then season the birds and place them onto the bars. Cook for about 5 minutes on the griddle and then transfer to an oven-proof dish for 7-10 minutes until cooked.



Warm the sauce through while the birds are cooking. Toast the sourdough on the griddle pan if it is still hot enough or in your toaster.