Pork with blackberries and apple Fat juicy blackberries and soft apples beautifully complement the texture of the pork. If fresh blackberries are unavailable, use frozen or even canned ones in natural juice instead. This is suitable for freezing

Ingredients (Serves 4)

1 tbsp vegetable oil

450g/1lb lean pork fillet, trimmed and thinly sliced

150ml/¼pt unsweetened apple juice

150ml/¼pt chicken stock

1 tbsp clear honey

1 tbsp fresh sage, chopped

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 Granny Smith apples, cored and sliced

150g/5oz blackberries

2 tsp cornflour



Method





Heat the oil in a non-stick, medium-sized frying pan. Add the sliced pork and cook for about 3 minutes on each side until browned all over and the juices run clear. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the pork to a plate lined with kitchen paper and set aside.



Pour the apple juice and stock into the frying pan, then add the honey, fresh sage and seasoning. Bring to the boil, stirring, reduce to a simmer, then return the pork to the pan and add the apples. Cover the pan and cook gently for 5 minutes. Add the blackberries, cover and cook gently for a further 5 minutes.



Blend the cornflour with 4 tsp cold water to make a paste and stir this into the pork mixture. Increase the heat slightly and cook for 1 minute, stirring, until lightly thickened. Serve with crusty bread, if liked.