Pitta pizzas with melted brie, avocado and grapes recipe Kids might be clamouring for margherita but adults will love this melt-in-themouth and sophisticated take on pizza

Ingredients

1 tube sundried tomato paste

4 wholemeal pitta breads

175g/6oz ripe Brie, rind removed, cut into long, thin slices

Handful South African grapes, halved

1 Hass avocado, peeled and diced

Handful fresh parsley leaves, chopped



Method





Preheat the oven to 220°C, 425°F, Gas 7 and warm a baking tray in it. Spread the sundried tomato paste evenly over the 4 pitta breads and top each one with 3-4 slices of Brie.



Arrange on the warm baking tray and bake on the top shelf of the preheated oven for 5-6 minutes until the Brie is melted and bubbling.



Remove from the oven and top with the halved grapes, diced avocado and chopped parsley, then cut into fingers and serve straight away.