Quiche Normande recipe A rustic, farmhouse style quiche made by wrapping short crust pastry around a whole Camembert filled with cooked onions and bacon

Ingredients (Serves 8)

1 Le Rustique Camembert 250g

2 medium onions, sliced

1 tbsp olive oil

7 tbsp water

100g bacon, chopped

200g short crust pastry



Method



Stew the onions in a pan with the olive oil and water over a low heat until the onions soften. In a frying pan cook the bacon for 5 minutes until golden.



Roll out the short crust pastry until 5mm thick. Cut out a circle, slightly larger than the camembert, then put on a baking tray. Slice the camembert in half horizontally and place one half on the pastry. Cover the camembert with the onions and most the bacon, then place the other half camembert, rind down, on top.



Mold the pastry around the edge of the cheese, then bake in pre-heated oven at 180°C for 30 minutes.



Leave to cool, then place in centre of table to share with friends.