hellomagazine.com
Griddled sirloin steak and chips salad
Ingredients (Serves 2)
- 2-3 medium potatoes e.g. Maris Piper
- 1 tbsp oil
- 2 x 175g sirloin steaks
- 130g bag mixed salad leaves
- 2 tbsp French dressing
- ½ tsp black and red pepper blend or crushed black peppercorns
Method
Preheat the oven to 200o C, gas mark 6. Cut the peeled potatoes into chips. Place in a medium sandwich bag with the oil and shake well to coat. Transfer to a non-stick baking tray. Bake for 20 minutes until golden.
When cooked, sprinkle over the pepper blend to evenly coat the chips.
Meanwhile, brush the steaks with a little oil and griddle or fry for 2-3 minutes each side then set aside. Mix the salad with the dressing. Arrange the steak and the chips on the salad.