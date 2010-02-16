﻿

Griddled sirloin steak and chips salad

It’s time steak and chips had a modern update and we’ve given this classic gastro dish a healthy twist by tossing the perfect portion of chips with griddled steak strips and salad leaves

Ingredients (Serves 2)

 

  • 2-3 medium potatoes e.g. Maris Piper
  • 1 tbsp oil
  • 2 x 175g sirloin steaks
  • 130g bag mixed salad leaves
  • 2 tbsp French dressing
  • ½ tsp black and red pepper blend or crushed black peppercorns


Method

Preheat the oven to 200o C, gas mark 6. Cut the peeled potatoes into chips. Place in a medium sandwich bag with the oil and shake well to coat. Transfer to a non-stick baking tray. Bake for 20 minutes until golden.

When cooked, sprinkle over the pepper blend to evenly coat the chips.

Meanwhile, brush the steaks with a little oil and griddle or fry for 2-3 minutes each side then set aside. Mix the salad with the dressing. Arrange the steak and the chips on the salad.

 

