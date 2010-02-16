Griddled sirloin steak and chips salad

Ingredients (Serves 2)

2-3 medium potatoes e.g. Maris Piper

1 tbsp oil

2 x 175g sirloin steaks

130g bag mixed salad leaves

2 tbsp French dressing

½ tsp black and red pepper blend or crushed black peppercorns



Method



Preheat the oven to 200o C, gas mark 6. Cut the peeled potatoes into chips. Place in a medium sandwich bag with the oil and shake well to coat. Transfer to a non-stick baking tray. Bake for 20 minutes until golden.



When cooked, sprinkle over the pepper blend to evenly coat the chips.



Meanwhile, brush the steaks with a little oil and griddle or fry for 2-3 minutes each side then set aside. Mix the salad with the dressing. Arrange the steak and the chips on the salad.