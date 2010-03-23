Steamed marmalade sponge recipe
Ingredients (Serves 4)
- 2-3 tbs golden syrup
- 1 heaped tsp baking powder
- 125g butter
- 85g self-raising flour
- A pinch of salt
- 85g soft brown sugar
- Zest of 1 orange
- 1 tbs marmalade per person
Method
Warm the butter until just melted. Mix with the golden syrup and brown sugar. Fold in the rest of the ingredients. Place a tablespoon of marmalade into a dariole mould, a ramekin or a small pudding basin. (You could make one large pud rather than individuals, just up the cooking time to a couple of hours.) Pour the mixture on top to about two thirds full and then either pop a lid on top or seal with foil. Steam over boiling water for around 45 minutes until a skewer comes out clean. You can microwave the puds but you need to use a much smaller quantity of the mixture as it expands so much!
Serve the puddings with cream, creme fraiche, ice cream or even lashings of custard.