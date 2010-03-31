The Coach and Horses Easter Simnel cake

Ingredients

125g soft butter

125g organic soft brown sugar

3 small organic eggs

170g white flour

a big three fingered pinch of baking powder (3g)

a big three fingered pinch of mixed spice (3g)

a small pinch of ground cinnamon

1tbsp golden syrup

1 shot of brandy



For the fruit

125g sultanas

125g currants

125g glace cherries

the chopped peel of 1 lemon and 1 orange



For the marzipan

400g marzipan

Apricot jam

1 beaten egg



Method





Heat your oven to 150C. Line and grease a 7” round cake tin.



Beat the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Slowly add the eggs whilst whipping at high speed.



Beat in the flour group of ingredients till smooth. Then gradually stir in all the fruit.



Plop half the mixture into the tin and level it off. Take 150g of the marzipan and roll into a disc the size of the cake about a centimetre thick and place on top.



On top of this goes the rest of the rich cake mix. Smooth it down with a slight dip in the middle, which will allow for the cake to rise.



Bake the cake for one and a half hours, or until your skewer comes out clean.



Take the cake from its tin and cool on a wire rack.



Once the cake has cooled, brush it with apricot jam.



Roll two thirds of the remaining marzipan out so it can cover the top of the cake.



Make 11 (the faithful apostles) little balls with the last of the marzipan and set them around the circumference and paint marzipan with the beaten egg.



Under a hot grill, lightly singe the upper surface of the cake.