Key lime pie

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

50g/2oz unsalted butter

200g/7oz plain digestive biscuits, crushed

75ml/3fl oz Lime Crusha

1 x 11g sachet gelatine

125ml/4½fl oz sweetened condensed milk

300ml/½pt double cream

Lime zest, lime slices and mint leaves to serve

Method

Melt the butter in a small pan and stir in the crushed biscuits. Press the mix into the base of a 20cm/8in loosebottomed flan tin. Chill while preparing the filling.

Pour the Lime Crusha into a bowl set over a pan of barely simmering water and gently warm the liquid. Sprinkle over the gelatine and stir briskly until thoroughly mixed. Do not allow the mixture to boil. Remove from the heat and stir in the sweetened condensed milk, then set aside to cool. Whisk the double cream until starting to form peaks. Add the Lime Crusha and gelatine mix and whisk again for 1-2 minutes before pouring the mixture into the prepared biscuit base.

Chill in a refrigerator for approximately 2 hours. Remove from the tin, decorate with lime zest and serve with slices of fresh lime and sprigs of mint.