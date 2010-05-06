Gaucho's Dulce de Leche cheesecake recipe

hellomagazine.com
Gaucho's Dulce de Leche cheesecake
Ingredients (makes 10 individual cheesecakes)
- 50g butter, melted
- 150g digestives
- 110g caster sugar
- 930g cream cheese (such as Philadelphia)
- 420g dulce de leche
- 3 eggs
- 40g cornflour
Method
In a food processor, blitz the digestives to a fine crumb. Add the butter, stirring to combine and press into moulds. Press into the base of your ring moulds and chill.
Add the rest of the ingredients, one at a time, into a food mixer until smooth.
Take the moulds from the fridge (prepared with the biscuit base) and place an even amount of filling into each one.
Place moulds onto a baking tray and pop in the oven (middle shelf) and bake for 10 minutes at 130 degrees, until almost set.
Remove from the oven , place to one side until cool, then place into the fridge. Leave for 6-8 hours before removing from moulds and serving.