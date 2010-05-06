Gaucho's Dulce de Leche cheesecake recipe

Ingredients (makes 10 individual cheesecakes)

50g butter, melted

150g digestives

110g caster sugar

930g cream cheese (such as Philadelphia)

420g dulce de leche

3 eggs

40g cornflour



Method



In a food processor, blitz the digestives to a fine crumb. Add the butter, stirring to combine and press into moulds. Press into the base of your ring moulds and chill.



Add the rest of the ingredients, one at a time, into a food mixer until smooth.



Take the moulds from the fridge (prepared with the biscuit base) and place an even amount of filling into each one.



Place moulds onto a baking tray and pop in the oven (middle shelf) and bake for 10 minutes at 130 degrees, until almost set.



Remove from the oven , place to one side until cool, then place into the fridge. Leave for 6-8 hours before removing from moulds and serving.