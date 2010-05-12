Grilled mackerel with caramalised red onions and prunes recipe The balsamic syrup adds an irresistibly bitter-sweet appeal to this attractive starter or light-lunch dish

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

1 tbsp olive oil

2 large red onions, peeled and thinly sliced

125g/4½oz California prunes, chopped

2 tsp balsamic vinegar

2 tsp honey

4 skinless mackerel fillets

60g/2½oz ready-prepared wild rocket or watercress

2 tbsp balsamic syrup

Method

Preheat the grill to hot. Heat the oil in a pan and sauté the onion on a low heat for 10-12 minutes, stirring occasionally, until starting to soften. Add the prunes, balsamic vinegar and honey and continue to cook over a very low heat for about 15 minutes, stirring occasionally to prevent the prunes sticking to the pan.

Meanwhile, place the mackerel fillets on a grill pan and cook under the preheated grill for 4-5 minutes on each side – do not overcook. Divide the rocket or watercress between 4 plates and top each one with a mackerel fillet.

Spoon over the caramelised red onion and prunes and drizzle with the balsamic syrup. Serve immediately with some crusty bread to mop up the syrup, if liked.