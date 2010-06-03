French Emmental, smoked lardons and cherry tomato quiche

Ingredients (Serves 4-6)

1 sheet ready-rolled shortcrust pastry, thawed if frozen

10 cherry tomatoes, halved

2 sprigs fresh thyme, torn into pieces

Olive oil for drizzling

200g/7oz smoked lardons

2 cloves garlic, peeled and slightly crushed with the back of a knife

200ml/7fl oz double cream

4 whole eggs

Pinch nutmeg

Pinch paprika

Freshly ground black pepper

150g/5oz French Emmental cheese, grated

Method





Preheat the oven to 180°C, 350°F, Gas 4 and line a 22cm/9in nonstick tart case with the pastry. Trim away any excess pastry and then chill for 20 minutes.



Remove from the fridge and line with greaseproof paper, bringing it up the sides. Fill with baking beans and bake blind in the preheated oven for 10 minutes. Remove the pastry case from the oven and take out the greaseproof paper and the baking beans. Reduce the oven temperature to 160°C, 300°F, Gas 2.



Line a baking sheet with greaseproof paper and arrange the tomatoes on top. Scatter over the thyme and drizzle with olive oil then roast in the oven for 30-40 minutes. Once the tomatoes are cooked and slightly shrivelled, remove them from the oven and leave to cool.



Heat a large, dry frying pan. Add the lardons and garlic cloves and cook until the lardons start to turn golden brown and crispy. Remove from the pan with a slotted spoon and blot on kitchen paper. Discard the garlic.



In a large bowl, mix together the double cream, eggs, nutmeg and paprika then season with plenty of freshly ground black pepper.



Scatter the lardons evenly over the base of the pastry case, followed by the oven-roasted tomatoes and the grated Emmental. Pour the egg mixture over and transfer to the oven.



Bake for 20-25 minutes then remove from the oven and leave to cool before slicing and serving.